MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 241.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $23.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,577.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,575.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,606.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

