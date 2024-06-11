Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.1% in the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $9,218,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $131.31. 4,734,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.58 billion, a PE ratio of 146.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

