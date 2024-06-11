Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,218,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.26. 4,660,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,025,636. The company has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a PE ratio of 146.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

