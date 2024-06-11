Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.21 and last traded at $54.58. Approximately 80,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 777,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Merus Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merus

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,553,000 after buying an additional 319,301 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Merus by 27.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 751,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Merus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Merus by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after purchasing an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

