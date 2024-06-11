Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total value of $203,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total transaction of $203,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,819,124.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,235 shares of company stock worth $283,074,260 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.41.

NASDAQ META traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.09. 3,160,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,792,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.33 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

