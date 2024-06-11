Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 0%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $505.33 and last traded at $502.72. 3,051,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,788,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total transaction of $203,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total transaction of $203,107.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total transaction of $38,370,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 575,235 shares of company stock worth $283,074,260. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.8% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.9% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

