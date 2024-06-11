MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 537,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

