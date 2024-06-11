MGO One Seven LLC Buys 184,394 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 843.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,394 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. 9,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.19%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

