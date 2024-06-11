MGO One Seven LLC Buys 5,172 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $206,912,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

LOW traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.59 and its 200-day moving average is $226.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

