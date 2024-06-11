MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,535 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.09% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNL shares. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

BNL stock remained flat at $15.19 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 59,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

