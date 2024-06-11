MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 296.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,260 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

