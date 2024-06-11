MGO One Seven LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 2.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 70.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 95,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UJUL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

