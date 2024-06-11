MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. 386,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,430,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

