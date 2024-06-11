MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 5.77% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,067,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 2,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 786 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

