MGO One Seven LLC Sells 971 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 133.5% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,439,602. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

