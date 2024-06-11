MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) is Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares during the period. MGP Ingredients makes up 5.3% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $46,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $6,477,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $4,304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 91.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGPI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,706,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,706,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

