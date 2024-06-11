Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.85

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.