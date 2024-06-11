Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,255 shares of company stock worth $56,938,081. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.1 %

MRNA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,545. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.