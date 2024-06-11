Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.97

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 74731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

