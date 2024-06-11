monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by Symmetry Peak Management LLC

Symmetry Peak Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,086,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 331.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,689,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,754,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 35.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,011 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.88. 160,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,929. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.14. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 588.57 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

