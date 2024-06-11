Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $30,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $785.48. 163,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,467. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $787.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $698.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $664.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $53,018,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.