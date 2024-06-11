Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several research firms recently commented on MSDL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSDL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $646,000. Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $47,035,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $223,000.

MSDL stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

