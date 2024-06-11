Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 1,995,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after buying an additional 10,124,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $107,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after buying an additional 1,211,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $37,936,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.