MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $93,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. 431,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,542. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.58 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

