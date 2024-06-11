Mukesh Mehta Sells 8,880 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $305,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. AssetMark Financial’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. William Blair lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

