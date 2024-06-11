Muna Bhanji Sells 3,870 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at $469,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Muna Bhanji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veracyte alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.70. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCYT

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,190,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,606,000 after purchasing an additional 62,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,073 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.