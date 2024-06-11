Nano Price Down 18.3% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $142.01 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,017.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.77 or 0.00661709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00114729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00038143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00264652 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00048929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00075097 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

