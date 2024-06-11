Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is Avidity Partners Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Natera makes up approximately 2.5% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.92% of Natera worth $69,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Natera by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.
In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $89,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,106 shares of company stock valued at $24,521,761. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 812,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.52. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.72.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
