National Bankshares Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$23.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDT. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.25.

Shares of TSE:BDT traded up C$1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.21. 227,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.09. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.01 and a 52-week high of C$25.32.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

