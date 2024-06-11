National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Director Buys $694,604.70 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 468,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

