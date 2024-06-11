Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys 18,947 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 185.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,013,353 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DVN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. 1,601,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,878. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.