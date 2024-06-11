Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Humana makes up about 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $275,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $351.71. 353,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.78. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

