Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys New Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 86.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.31. 177,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,403. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $120.29. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $773,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.