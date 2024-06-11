Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys Shares of 7,242 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,242 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $139.75. The company had a trading volume of 624,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,673. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

