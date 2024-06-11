Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,846. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $28.55.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

