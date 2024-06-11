Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $785.00. 108,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $698.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

