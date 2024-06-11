Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $1.51 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Allstate makes up about 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Allstate by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.53. 304,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

