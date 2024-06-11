Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 280.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Performance

Nelnet stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.96. 17,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 48.33 and a quick ratio of 48.33. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $110.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNI. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nelnet

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.