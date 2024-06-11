Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,275 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. IDACORP makes up about 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,477,000 after purchasing an additional 273,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $101,858,000. American Trust grew its position in IDACORP by 13.7% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 828,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,562,000 after buying an additional 100,016 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in IDACORP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 761,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,883,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IDACORP by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,829,000 after buying an additional 61,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IDA traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 123,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

