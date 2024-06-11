Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on SEB shares. TheStreet lowered Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Seaboard Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded up $26.32 on Tuesday, hitting $3,179.81. 632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,048.01 and a 52 week high of $3,862.00.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.
Seaboard Profile
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
