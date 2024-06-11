NetMind Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.39 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for $7.07 or 0.00010495 BTC on major exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $258.53 million and $5.39 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,575,404 tokens. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 7.28273765 USD and is down -14.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,091,131.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

