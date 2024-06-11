Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Down 5.7%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.83. 262,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 478,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NMRA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.