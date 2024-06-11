Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Cut by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,815 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 3.5% of Braidwell LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $94,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 658,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,408,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.85.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $5,576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,697 shares of company stock worth $28,731,215. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.15. 550,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

