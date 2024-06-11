New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,250,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,769. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.67. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $1,721,743.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,988,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,864,170.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $210,645.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,797 shares of company stock worth $55,071,263 over the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

