New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 3,177 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Up 1.2 %

APPF traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $234.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.32 and a 12 month high of $256.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPF. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $531,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,261 shares of company stock valued at $17,754,737. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

