New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,513,000 after buying an additional 317,437 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after buying an additional 505,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.57. The company had a trading volume of 227,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,262. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.64.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

