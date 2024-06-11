New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,530 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $1,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviva stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 359,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,793. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

