New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of AdaptHealth worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 622,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,853. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.08 million. Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

