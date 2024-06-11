New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 183.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $2,176,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,904 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.92. 3,954,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,160. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

