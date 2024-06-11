New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $629,000 Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marcus were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Marcus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Marcus by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Marcus Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MCS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 978,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $332.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

